New Zealand

Car and scooter crash in Queenstown CBD

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in the Queenstown CBD. Photo / Guy Williams

Otago Daily Times

Emergency services are attending a crash in Queenstown this afternoon, after a motor vehicle and a scooter apparently collided.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they had been called after a "low-impact'' crash, and that an ambulance crew was also at the scene.

An eye witness said a passerby treated the injured scooter rider until emergency services arrived.

