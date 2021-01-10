Car and scooter crash in Queenstown CBD

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in the Queenstown CBD. Photo / Guy Williams

Emergency services are attending a crash in Queenstown this afternoon, after a motor vehicle and a scooter apparently collided.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they had been called after a "low-impact'' crash, and that an ambulance crew was also at the scene.

An eye witness said a passerby treated the injured scooter rider until emergency services arrived.