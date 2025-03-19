Residents told RNZ they had been woken by car alarms going off in the early hours of the morning.

Police at the scene on Darlington Rd, Miramar. Photo / Reece Baker for RNZ

“All of us woke up twice from car alarms, we didn’t think too much of it to be honest,” Rosa Allison said.

“I didn’t go outside for while but when I did I saw the the chalk and tape.

“My first thoughts was that it was a film set.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said they were taking more caution after the incident.

“We are freaked out that this has happened close by,” they said.

“We were talking to the neighbour about setting up joint CCTV.

Blood on the pavement in Miramar. Photo / Reece Baker for RNZ

On Tuesday, Miramar community member Ryan Street told RNZ that recent events had left residents “concerned about safety”.

Street claimed there had been an increase in crime at Miramar in the last few years, including burglaries and car theft.

Police data covering early 2021 to the end of January 2025 shows no increase in reported crime in the suburb, appearing to indicate a slight downward trend.

He wanted to bring agencies such as Wellington City Council and police together to meet residents and provide support.

Wellington City Council said it would be happy to attend the community-led meeting.

It said it already works with the Miramar community regularly to address safety concerns, primarily in the shopping centre area.

- RNZ

