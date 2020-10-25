Canterbury weather set to cool for Labour Day

Photo / 123rf

The weather is set to cool today in Canterbury as holiday-makers journey back home.

Metservice is forecasting a high of 19 degrees in the garden city with a low of 7 degrees.

Rain is expected to develop this morning with cool southwesterlies throughout the day.

The total rainfall forecast for today is 4.6 mm.

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Canterbury as well.

The warning is for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass between 8am and 8pm today.

"Expect a further 100 to 150mm to accumulate about the main divide, and 50 to 75mm within 15km further east. Peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm per hour are possible this morning," the warning said.

The cooler weather is coming from a front, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies, which is hanging over the South Island and expected to move north today.

It follows a scorching hot day in Christchurch and surrounding areas on Sunday.

NIWA reported temperatures reached 29.8 degrees in some parts of the city.