Canterbury police shooting: Risk overstated but shooting justified, IPCA says

Police have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man threatening his family with a firearm.

The officers fired 10 shots at the man, who later died after being struck by a bullet fragment.

Donald Ineson, a 56-year-old Darfield man, was killed after police responded to reports he was threatening his family with a firearm in November 2018.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority investigated and released its report on Tuesday, saying the shooting was legally justified.

It said Joanne Ineson called 111 to report that her husband had pointed a shotgun at her during an argument.

During the call, she heard two gunshots.

A few minutes later she reported that he was shooting at the front door.

"While Mrs Ineson reasonably believed at the time that Mr Ineson had fired his shotgun at the door, a later scene examination revealed he had used an axe to break in and get the keys to his car," the IPCA report says.

"In the officers' minds, Mr Ineson was volatile and dangerous, and potentially suicidal," IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

"They feared he would deliberately crash into another vehicle, potentially killing or seriously injuring any occupant of that vehicle."

"They also believed Mr Ineson may still have had the shotgun with him and were concerned he would use it against other Police officers in his efforts to escape."

But the IPCA said the likelihood of these risks eventuating was low and that shooting at Mr Ineson to prevent his escape in these circumstances was not justified.

However, the legal test for that situation involved assessing whether force was reasonable in the circumstances, as the officers believed the circumstances to be.

In a statement attributed to Ineson's wife Joanne and sent to media on Tuesday morning, the family voiced some relief at IPCA findings.

"We are relieved that the IPCA have confirmed that my husband had no time to react and did not deliberately hit a police officer who ran in front of his moving vehicle as he left his home," she said in the statement.

"However, we believe the subsequent actions of the officers at the scene, which led to my husband's death, were excessive."

"My husband will be remembered by his family, friends and work colleagues as a good man," Joanne said in the statement on Tuesday.

Police shot at the vehicle, which then came to a stop.