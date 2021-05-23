Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Canterbury midwife's months-long fight for help with postnatal depression

6 minutes to read
A mother of two has been fighting for months to get help after she began having intrusive thoughts of suicide and harming her newborn baby. Photo / 123RF

A mother of two has been fighting for months to get help after she began having intrusive thoughts of suicide and harming her newborn baby. Photo / 123RF

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A mother of two has been fighting for four months to get help after suffering severe post-natal depression and was worried for her and her newborn baby's safety.

Only on Thursday did she finally get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.