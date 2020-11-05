Canterbury man on the run found

Stefan Kupe. Photo / Police

A North Canterbury man who was on the run from police this morning has been found.

Police were asking for the public's help to locate Stefan Kupe who has a warrant for his arrest.

Thw 30-year-old was taken into custody at 10.40am.

"Police would like to thank those members of the community who got in touch

with information to assist in the search."



Earlier today, police reported the man was last seen in the Birch Hill area, north of Rangiora.



He was believed to be on foot after abandoning a vehicle near the Ashley River.