Firefighters continue to work to extinguish two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury today. Video / George Heard

Firefighters are continuing to dampen hotspots during the aftermath of two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury that destroyed two homes and a church.

People have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the two fires that started on Friday afternoon in Loburn, close to Rangiora, and in Amberley.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson (FENZ) spokesperson said crews were on the scene early this morning at three different areas dampening hot spots.

Yesterday, Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Colin Russell confirmed two houses were destroyed in the fire, as well as a church.

Aerial shots show the damage caused by two large vegetation fires in Loburn, North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

“There were three structures involved: two private houses and a privately-owned church building, which used to be St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Lowburn and is now privately owned,” Russel said.

Resident Elizabeth du Plessis, who lost her property to the fire, told the Herald she’s devastated.

“It started around 2pm [Friday], I was busy with payments in the office and someone knocked down the door almost to say your property is on fire.

“Now today, we are evaluating the property; that’s our livelihood,” Du Plessis said.

Resident George Gooderham told the Herald he was painting inside his property when he smelled smoke and went outside to see his whole hedge on fire.

Buildings and property have been destroyed by two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

“It came too close to comfort really.

“I’ve been awake all night, pretty much had about an hour’s sleep, just trying to find hotspots and ensuring that the wind didn’t pick up and keep it going,” Gooderham said.

Loburn resident Sarah Rowbotham said she and other people scrambled to rescue horses from a nearby field as the fire spread.

“We just got in and did it; you don’t think about what’s around you, just to get them to safety,” Rowbotham said.

Properties were destroyed in the Loburn fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

“[A post] was put up for help, and we were right there, so we got our float and another lady up the road so it could be done in one hit. Okuku/Loburn has a fantastic community like that.”

Rowbotham told the Herald they moved the horses about 1km when the wind was blowing away from them. “The horses were terrified of the helicopters, so it took a bit of catching.”

Buildings and property have been destroyed by two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard.

Waimakiriri Mayor Dan Gordon said his heart goes out to the people who were affected.

“Our community does get behind people at these times, but our priority at the moment is to work alongside the amazing Fenz crews and offer all the support we can, including welfare.

