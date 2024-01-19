Firefighters continue to work to extinguish two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury today. Video / George Heard

Firefighters are continuing to work to extinguish two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury that have destroyed three homes and a church.

The two fires — which broke out yesterday afternoon in Loburn near Rangiora, and near the town of Amberley — have forced people out of their properties.

Overnight, about 17 firefighters in Loburn monitored and dampened down hotspots in the 10ha area along Loburn Whiterock Rd.

“This morning the roads around the Loburn fires remain closed while around 30 fresh firefighters and six staff, supported by heavy machinery, work to fully extinguish the fires in the area,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Aerial view of the damage caused by two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

“They will be supported by aircraft if needed. Windier conditions are expected later today.”

Fire and Emergency confirmed several homes and properties were destroyed or damaged by the fire.

District commander Rob Hands told Newstalk ZB the affected properties were three homes and a church.

“Fire and Emergency will carry out a detailed assessment of damage to properties this morning.”

Buildings and property have been destroyed by two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Fenz, along with council welfare staff at the Baptist Church, are arranging a meeting for Loburn fire evacuees and other affected residents at the council chambers, 215 High St, Rangiora, this morning.

Fire and Emergency said the fire at Amberley was contained and controlled.

“Overnight around 17 firefighters worked to monitor and dampen down hotspots.”

“Today, six crews supported by heavy machinery are continuing the work on hotspots and flare-ups. One helicopter is on standby,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

It is expected it will take several days to fully extinguish the fire at Amberley.

“Residents who were evacuated from the area near the fire ground have been allowed back home.”

“Cordon remains in place and people are asked to stay well away from the area to let our crews focus on their work.”

Roads around the Loburn fire in North Canterbury remain closed this morning. Photo / George Heard

Resident Elizabeth du Plessis, who lost her property to the fire, told the Herald she’s devastated.

“It started around 2pm yesterday, I was busy with payments in the office and someone knocked down the door almost to say your property is on fire.”

“Now today, we are evaluating the property; that’s our livelihood,” Du Plessis said.

Resident George Gooderham told the Herald he was painting inside his property when he smelled smoke and went outside to see his whole hedge on fire.

“It came too close to comfort really.

“I’ve been awake all night, pretty much had about an hour’s sleep, just trying to find hotspots and ensuring that the wind didn’t pick up and keep it going,” Gooderham said.

Properties were destroyed in the North Canterbury fires. Photo / George Heard

Loburn resident Sarah Rowbotham said she and other people scrambled to rescue horses from a nearby field as the fire spread.

“We just got in and did it; you don’t think about what’s around you, just to get them to safety,” she said.

“[A post] was put up for help, and we were right there, so we got our float and another lady up the road so it could be done in one hit. Okuku/Loburn has a fantastic community like that.”

Rowbotham told the Herald they moved the horses about 1km when the wind was blowing away from them. “The horses were terrified of the helicopters, so it took a bit of catching.”

Firefighters will continue to work today to extinguish two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard



