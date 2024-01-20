Fire and Emergency crews are battling a scrub fire on the Waimakariri River near Swannanoa. Video / Mike Nuy

Fire crews are battling a large and growing scrub fire near the Canterbury village of Swannanoa, northwest of Christchurch

A Fenz spokesperson said fire crews and four helicopters are responding to a vegetation fire reported in the bed of the Waimakariri River at Diversion Rd.

“The fire was reported at 2.50pm, on the north side of the river bed, and is spreading quickly.”

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the Waimakariri River bed at Diversion Road, Swannanoa, Canterbury. Photos / Cameron Avery

Assistant Commander Brian Keown said tankers and fire trucks were responding from local brigades including Kaiapoi, Swannanoa, West Melton, Pine Beach and Spencerville.

“Some resources have been released from the Amberley fireground to support the response to Swannanoa.”

The Canterbury region has baked under hot conditions as temperatures peaked at 32C this afternoon.

Today’s fire came after two vegetation fires plagued the north Canterbury region yesterday.

Two homes and a church were destroyed and 50 properties were evacuated as fires broke out yesterday afternoon in Loburn near Rangiora, and near the town of Amberley.

One witness who had been swimming in the Waimakariri River with his dog told the Herald firefighters cordoned off and evacuated the area.

“Helicopters were going for it and a fire 4x4 just came onto the riverbed as I was leaving due to strong wind”

Firefighters and helicopters are battling a vegetation fire in the Waimakariri River bed at Diversion Road, Swannanoa, Canterbury. Photos / Cameron Avery



