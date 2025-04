The US is considering a 'harder' approach to Russia. Pope Francis' funeral sees thousands gather at Vatican City. Massive explosion at major Iranian port. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died and another was seriously injured after a car rolled over on Lake Sumner Rd this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Canterbury crash at about 11.30am.

“Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene,” police said.

“Another person received serious injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.