Kiwis are rushing to get an EV before the Clean Car rebait is scrapped on December 31st. Video / Ben Dickens Focus Reporter / Chereè Kinnear

One person has died after a quad bike rolled in Methven.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Back Track, Methven about 10.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

“A quad bike is understood to have rolled and the driver has passed away at the scene.”

A scene examination had taken place and the road is now clear, the spokesperson said.

“An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.”