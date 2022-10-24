Emergency services are responding to a crash in Canterbury involving tow motorcycles. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a two-motorcycle crash on West Coast Rd, Castle Hill, in Selwyn, Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are assisting with the crash which occurred at 12.30pm today near Enys Drive.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said two first response units, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter have responded to the scene and are treating two patients.

One rider is currently in a moderate condition and one in a moderate to serious condition.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.