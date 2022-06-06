Two fundraising pages have been started to support the family of Jurael Bennett, 7, who died in a crash at Amberley. Photo / Givealittle

Police have named the 7-year-old boy who was killed in a crash in Canterbury.

A vehicle went off the road and plunged into the Waipara River, off Double Corner Rd, in Amberley around 5.35pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson confirmed Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett, aged 7, from Christchurch died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with Jurael's whānau at this extremely difficult time," they said.

In a social media post, Jurael's mother Tash Tuuta said they lost their "little ninja" on Sunday night.

"He, myself, Ryan McCarthy were in an accident and sadly Jurael didn't make it he fought to the very end but died at the scene.

"He had many heros in his life . He is the most caring ,brave, adventurous smart and cheeky little boy you will ever meet. [sic]"

In a later post the mother added: "You saved me, I wish I could of saved you."

A Givealittle page started by the kickboxing gym Tash belongs to had raised over $4000 on Monday morning.

In a second Givealittle page set up by friends of the family, it says: "We are all broken from the news of this and want to come together for Tash during this unbearable time."

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black earlier said she was deeply saddened by the crash. She was not aware of the circumstances of the crash or those involved.

"I can only express my deep sympathies to the family at this stage, as they come to terms with a tragedy such as this.

"This is a real tragedy, it's difficult to find the right words to express but my thoughts are with them all."

Their death would be referred to the coroner.