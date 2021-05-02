Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cannabis: Scientists tackle disease threatening NZ's medicinal weed industry

6 minutes to read
Scientists have launched a homegrown effort to tackle a disease damaging cannabis crops around the world - and just discovered in plants here. Photo / Supplied

Scientists have launched a homegrown effort to tackle a disease damaging cannabis crops around the world - and just discovered in plants here. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Scientists have launched a homegrown effort to tackle a disease damaging cannabis crops around the world - and just discovered in plants here.

Called Hop Latent Viroid, or HLvD, the viroid poses a major headache

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.