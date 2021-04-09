Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Cannabis company Medical Kiwi declined NZX listing

6 minutes to read
Medical Kiwi has been denied a listing on the NZX. Photo / 123RF

Medical Kiwi has been denied a listing on the NZX. Photo / 123RF

Kate MacNamara
By:

Cannabis company Medical Kiwi - the subject of "ongoing inquiries" by the financial markets regulator - has been denied a listing on the NZX.

NZ RegCo chief executive, Joost van Amelsfort, responsible for NZX regulation,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.