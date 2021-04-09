Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bill Hwang built a $10 billion investment firm. It fell apart in days

9 minutes to read
Bill Hwang borrowed heavily from Wall Street banks to become the single largest shareholder in ViacomCBS. Then the price dropped. Photo / Getty Images

Bill Hwang borrowed heavily from Wall Street banks to become the single largest shareholder in ViacomCBS. Then the price dropped. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Kate Kelly, Matthew Goldstein, Matt Phillips and Andrew Ross Sorkin

Banks were eager to do business with Bill Hwang and his Archegos Capital Management — until he ran out of money.

Until recently, Bill Hwang sat atop one of the biggest — and perhaps least-known

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.