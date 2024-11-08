“This result was a combination of great work by concerned community members and our community-based police teams.

“It’s pleasing to take this illegal drug off the streets and out of the hands of our community.”

Police have seized 208 cannabis plants from a grow house in Rothesay Bay. Photo / NZ Police

It comes after police last month arrested 11 people and destroyed over 3000 live cannabis plants after carrying out more than 30 search warrants in a week.

Acting Detective Inspector Greg Brand of the Auckland City Police said those arrests came after an investigation across the city targeting a “sophisticated and profit-driven” criminal syndicate.

A total of 3385 cannabis plants - at various stages of growth - were seized and destroyed as a result of the investigation, along with 48kg of dried cannabis.

The estimated total value of the seizures, based on the estimated yield of the plants, is $18 million.

Brand said the organised crime group was using residential properties to set up sophisticated indoor cannabis growing systems.

The majority of those arrested were in New Zealand illegally and as a result, Immigration New Zealand has deported 11 Vietnamese nationals.

Police seized and destroyed 3385 cannabis plants and 48kg of dried cannabis after more than 30 search warrants across Auckland late last month. Photo / NZ Police

Police earlier said inquiries were ongoing utilising intelligence gathered during the operation and police could not rule out the possibility of further arrests.

Brand said the group’s actions mirrored similar operations recently uncovered in Australia where criminal groups - primarily of Vietnamese descent - were running a large number of indoor cannabis growing operations.

“Make no mistake, these syndicates are well connected to gangs and this cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations,” Brand said.

He added that often the properties used by these groups would appear innocuous and would not really attract neighbours’ attention, but the operations within are capable of producing large quantities of cannabis to sell.

“These individuals are significantly modifying rental properties to cultivate cannabis with extremely dangerous electrical installations,” Brand said.

“Not only is this extremely dangerous and creates a significant fire risk, we’d estimate millions of dollars worth of electricity is being stolen every year to run these operations.”

Police were working alongside Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals involved in this investigation, as they wanted to ensure migrant communities are kept safe from those who would exploit the conditions of their work visas.

Police reminded landlords to be vigilant when renting out their properties and ensure there are regular property inspections.

Police have encouraged anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour to contact them online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



