Rusty Eunson and Bill Gundersen fossicking amongst remnants of the past.

Rusty Eunson and Bill Gundersen fossicking amongst remnants of the past.

Dannevirke Men’s Cancer Support Group was the recipient of extraordinary generosity on Tuesday, April 4 when For Homes director Craig Boyden hosted and sponsored its monthly outing, this time to Puhaka Mt Bruce.

Some of the travellers, with host and MC Craig Boyden (far right), pictured as they were about to leave for Mt Bruce Pioneer Museum.

They were going to visit the Mt Bruce Pioneer Museum and Pukaha Mt Bruce.

Wives and partners were invited to go along as well.

The bus left with 32 on board, taking a guided tour of Maharahara to avoid the roadworks at the Oringi overbridge and picking up additional members from Woodville and the State Highway 2 Pongaroa turn-off.

The visit to the Mt Bruce Pioneer Museum had something for everybody interested in the rural life of a century ago, ranging from butter churns to washing machines, early chainsaws and fridges and, of course, means of transport - from horse-drawn drays to crawler tractors.

Signs of the times.

It was then off to Pukaha Mt Bruce for lunch and a wander around its wildlife park and new developments like the marae.

While the group was together, the opportunity was taken to thank Craig for his generosity and caring for those who have been victims of cancer.

This trip is only one example of his support - another was the Cancer Society being given free storage for its equipment, like wheelchairs, at what was once the Old Hospital Annex.

The group relax before the trip back to Dannevirke.

Some very happy and somewhat weary travellers arrived home about 3.30pm.