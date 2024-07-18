Usually forming first as a painless lump (tumour), soft tissue sarcoma is most commonly developed in the thigh, shoulder and pelvis. Sometimes they can grow in the abdomen or chest (trunk).

Cancer occurs when cells multiply uncontrollably, forming growths called tumours. While the causes of most sarcomas are generally unknown, there are several risk factors – radiotherapy, chemical exposure and inherited syndromes such as soft tissue sarcoma from your parents.

Soft tissue sarcomas often have no obvious symptoms in the early stages but can cause symptoms as they get bigger or spread. The symptoms depend on where the cancer develops.

People should see their GP if they have a worrying lump – particularly one that is getting bigger over time or is the size of a golf ball or larger – or any other troublesome symptoms.

The lumps can sometimes be misdiagnosed as a benign (non-cancerous) lump, or as a sporting injury, or growing pains in young people.

The main treatments are surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.





Daffodil Day volunteers needed

The Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help with the Daffodil Day street collection on Friday, August 30, at Adrian’s Espresso. Gisborne Airport and ANZ Bank.

“Various times are available so reach out today and do your bit for the one in three who will be affected by a cancer diagnosis,” Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky says.

“If you’ve never volunteered with us before, but are keen to help, we would love to have you join us this August.

“Send us a private message or email gillian.stevenson@cancercd.org.nz to book a spot today.”

Podjursky thanked sponsors for supporting the Daffodil Day raffle.

“The Daffodil Day raffle has just gone live and it’s filled with five brilliant prizes.

“Thanks to our incredible sponsors, we have five mystery envelopes – the winners and you get to pick an envelope to reveal which prize you’ve won.

“Tickets are $5 each and all money from the raffle stays local.”

Tickets can be bought at https://events.humanitix.com/lucky-dip-daffodil-day-raffle



