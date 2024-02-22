The former director of the Tai Tokerau campus is disappointed at news that first years' semester one was cancelled. Photo / 123 rf

The former director of the Tai Tokerau University of Auckland campus has criticised the late cancellation of the Bachelor of Education (Teaching) for first-year students.

Seven students learned on Friday that the course they were due to take orientation for the following Monday had been cancelled.

Some were angry at what they considered a last-minute cancellation despite staff being notified on February 12.

Former director of the Tai Tokerau campus Heather Peters said it was vital to continue training teachers within Northland and believed more could have been done to recruit students.

Peters was campus director between 1992 and 2012 and played an instrumental role in bringing a teacher’s college to Northland.

A University of Auckland spokesperson previously said the course was cancelled due to a lack of applicants.

The university admitted they could have made a decision sooner but were hoping more students would enrol.

“That didn’t happen,” the spokesperson said.

Peters believed the cancellation came down to a lack of recruitment and innovation over course delivery.

She said her experience as campus director and in student recruitment had shown her that one size does not fit all when it came to the provision of teacher training in Northland.

Offering prospective students an opportunity to study near their homes meant they would stay in their community long after graduation, she said.

Peters had often spoken with prospective students in Kaitāia and Kaikohe who had been eager to pursue study but couldn’t because of the distance to Whangārei.

University of Auckland Tai Tokerau graduation in 2021. Photo / Tania Whyte

The university said in total seven students had applied for the course this semester, with one accepting an offer in the Huarahi Māori specialisation and four others receiving an offer which “had not been accepted”.

The university said it did not agree with claims it “dragged its feet” regarding processing applications after students told the Advocate it felt as though things were progressing slowly.

They said applications were reviewed by the university within 48 hours of submission however additional tests and safety checks are usually required.

“This means that while students may receive an initial offer, the students may not follow through with the process that could lead to enrolment.”

Three students whom the Advocate spoke with were under the impression they would be beginning their orientation on Monday after ticking off their conditional offer checklist.

Some participated in an eight-week bridging course called New Start at the suggestion of the university in the lead up to beginning their degree, at a cost of over $750 which they said now felt “useless”.

Twenty-four Māori students graduating from Tai Tokerau Campus, most with a Bachelor of Education (Primary) in 2019. Photo / John Stone

Peters said teaching courses in Northland have experienced periods of “so much success”.

Many new students had pursued study after working as teacher aides and graduated to eventually become “fantastic” principals, she said.

She had not recently seen any evidence of recruitment in the North despite the university being aware of dwindling interest.

However, the University of Auckland said they have a schools, communities and engagement team that has a close relationship with Tai Tokerau.

“Our commitment to the community remains. As already outlined, the university is exploring a number of new directions for initial teacher education to prepare Māori and English medium teachers in Tai Tokerau. These include a proposed graduate Huarahi Māori programme.”

More than 2000 people have graduated from a range of diploma and degree programmes at the campus and most of the graduates had returned to their local communities to teach, Peters said.

“By educating people in the North, they return to their local community.”

