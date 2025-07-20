Advertisement
Can you afford to die? – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Burial and cremation costs are on the rise across the country. Photo / 123rf

Editorial
  • Councils are increasing burial fees, with Marlborough’s rising 19% to $6611 and New Plymouth’s at $7207.
  • The average cost for a “very modest” funeral is $7500 for a cremation and $10,000 for a burial.
  • Winz offers a funeral grant up to $2616, but many families still face significant financial burdens.

Can you afford to die?

It’s an uncomfortable question, but one worth asking as councils across the country increase their burial fees, some by percentages in the double digits.

The Herald reported last week that Marlborough District Council’s burial fees were among the highest in the country, rising by 19%

