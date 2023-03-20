Posie Parker has warned Prime Minister Chris Hipkins about blocking her entry to New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell/ Getty Images

A controversial self-described “women’s rights campaigner” has warned “revoke my visa at your peril” after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he condemned people who used their right to free speech in a way that seeks to deliberately create division.

The PM’s comments follow a statement from Immigration New Zealand (INZ) that it would be reviewing whether Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, would be allowed to enter the country for her Let Women Speak tour this weekend after a similar event in Melbourne drew support from masked members of the far-right performing Nazi salutes.

Keen-Minshull has widely criticised policies that support the transgender community and has been labelled as an anti-trans activist.

In a video posted to YouTube, Keen-Minshull, addressing the PM, said: “Let me just tell you this. Revoke my visa at your peril. Let’s see what happens when you stop a woman who is a women’s rights campaigner, when you stop her from being able to come and facilitate the speech of women in your country.

”It’s totally unfathomable that people will be so afraid of us talking,” she added.

”You’re going to make women angry, you’re gonna make people that care about women angry - and eventually that tsunami is gonna rain down upon you,” she warned.

“So Chris Hipkins, roll the dice, my friend. I don’t think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand.”

Posie Parker (Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) describes herself as a women's rights campaigner but critics have described her views as anti-transgender. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM Show he would not intervene or get involved in the matter of granting entry to Keen-Minshull.

”It’s a matter for the officials,” he said. ”Whether someone is of good character to enter NZ or not, is not up to me.”

Hipkins said he believed in responsible free speech.

”People are allowed to express their views and oppose those they don’t agree with.” However, he did not agree with “inciting violence.

”Law has a clear line on what you can’t do and I respect that.”

Keen-Minshull’s latest YouTube video also contained a warning to media in New Zealand about defamation and said “nothing would please me more” than suing outlets who describe her as anti-trans, a description she claimed was misogynistic.

Keen-Minshull told the Herald yesterday she hadn’t heard from Immigration New Zealand (INZ) but was aware of its review.

“I find [the review] absolutely Orwellian, insane. I would agree with [Hipkins], I condemn free speech when it’s used to silence women, for example when people say men can be women,” she said.

“Free speech is a difficult principle to uphold and I fundamentally uphold it.”

Police are also gearing up for Keen-Minshull’s planned events, telling the Herald that officers would be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise.

“And to minimise disruption to the wider public.”

And Keen-Minshull told the Herald she was “delighted” police would be present - claiming pro-trans activists who turned up to her events posed a threat to her attendees.

She denied her supporters posed a similar risk and claimed: “There’s not a single woman who ever attended any of my events and has been the aggressor. Middle-aged women asking for their rights are not going and intimidating anyone on the opposing side.”

But when pressed on the presence of people at her events giving Nazi salutes, Keen-Minshull said: “They’re absolutely not associated with me whatsoever.

“I absolutely abhor anything to do with Nazis. It’s preposterous they even exist in 2023.”

Members of a neo-Nazi group attended the Melbourne leg of the tour and performed the Nazi salute. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Immigration NZ general manager Richard Owen told the Herald Keen-Minshull is the holder of British passport, which enables her to travel to New Zealand for a temporary visit without the need to apply for a visa in advance.

“Instead, all visa-waiver nationals who wish to visit New Zealand must apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).”

Owen said in completing an NZeTA application the applicant must declare any previous convictions or removals/exclusions from other countries. On arrival, the holder of an NZeTA applies for a visa to enter New Zealand.

He confirmed Keen-Minshull is the holder of an NZeTA.

“INZ is now reviewing whether, in the light of the events at the weekend, Ms Keen-Minshull is still able to travel to New Zealand on the basis of the NZeTA that she holds without obtaining a visa first.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau told NZME Keen-Minshull’s views are strongly condemned and unwelcome in Wellington.

Whanau said although she cannot ban Keen-Minshull from speaking, she will support a counter-protest against her.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Wellington is known as a diverse community that celebrates its rainbow and trans whānau,” she said.

“Her views are certainly not welcome.

“These views are dangerous and harmful for our community, and I am worried people are being so open about hating part of our community.

“We know with our trans whānau there is quite a high suicide rate and that’s because they are made to feel less than human – views that will be heard this weekend contribute to that.

“It is grotesque and disappointing that it’s here in our city.”

Last week the Green Party said the Government should stop the anti-transgender activist from visiting New Zealand.

Green immigration spokesman Ricardo Menendez-March told RNZ the Government needed to consider the security risks to New Zealanders.

“I do think we should be considering whether her arrival to Aotearoa could pose a security risk for our communities and the repercussions that it could have when it comes to galvanising the far right.”