Anti-transgender rights activist Posie Parker (Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) at a Let Women Speak rally in the UK in February. Photo / Getty Images

Immigration officials are reviewing whether an anti-transgender activist should be allowed to travel to New Zealand without a visa.

UK activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, is due to travel to Aotearoa to speak in both Auckland and Wellington for her Let Women Speak tour this weekend.

Last week the self described women’s rights activist drew protests in Perth and Melbourne, with some of her supporters seen giving Nazi salutes and shouting slurs at counter protesters.

Immigration New Zealand general manager Richard Owen told the Herald Keen-Minshull is the holder of a United Kingdom passport, which enables her to travel to New Zealand for a temporary visit without the need to apply for a visa in advance.

“Instead, all visa waiver nationals who wish to visit New Zealand must apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).”

Owen said in completing an NZeTA application the applicant must declare any previous convictions or removals/exclusions from other countries. On arrival, the holder of a NZeTA applies for a visa to enter New Zealand.

He confirmed Keen-Minshull is the holder of a NZeTA.

“INZ is now reviewing whether in the light of the events at the weekend Ms Keen-Minshull is still able to travel to New Zealand on the basis of the NZeTA that she holds without obtaining a visa first.”

Police are aware of the planned events and told the Herald officers would be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise.

“And to minimise disruption to the wider public.”

Last week the Green Party said the Government should stop the anti-transgender activist from visiting New Zealand.

Green Party immigration spokesman Ricardo Menendez-March told RNZ the Government needed to consider the security risks to New Zealanders.

“I do think we should be considering whether her arrival to Aotearoa could pose a security risk for our communities and the repercussions that it could have when it comes to galvanising the far right.”

RNZ reported Australian Liberal MPs David Southwick and Brad Battin said in a joint statement that last week’s incident was “an affront to every Victorian who values our inclusive, tolerant and multicultural society.

“The behaviours today by neo-Nazis are a deliberate attempt to incite hatred and violence and are nothing short of sickening,” it continued.

“These shameful individuals and the hateful ideology they push have no place in our state and must never be tolerated.”