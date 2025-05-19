“Thanks, Rototuna Junior High, for the haka tautoko for our sweet girl.”
Nevaeh’s school said: “She was a vibrant soul with a deep passion for Kapa Haka and Te Reo Māori.
“Her enthusiasm was infectious, and she was a valued and spirited member of our Kapa Haka rōpū, Tuna Whakapeke and Raratuna. We will fondly remember her dedication and the joy she found in celebrating her culture.
“She will be dearly missed. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and aroha are with her whānau and friends.
“We know that this loss is deeply felt by our students and staff. To support our school community, our whare, Te Tuuranga o Koura, is open as a space for us to gather, to grieve, and to process this profound loss together.
“Members of our counselling team, along with senior staff, are available to provide support and a listening ear to anyone who needs it.”