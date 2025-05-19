Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cambridge house fire victim Nevaeh Ngamoki-Porter honoured with haka from Rototuna Junior High

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Students of Rototuna Junior High School line the street as Ngamoki-Porter's body passes by. Video / @whero_sa
  • A haka was performed by Rototuna Junior High School students to honour 14-year-old Nevaeh Ngamoki-Porter.
  • She died from her injuries after a house fire in Cambridge on May 9.
  • The fire, not deemed suspicious, started in a bedroom; a police investigation is ongoing.

Students lined a Hamilton street to perform a powerful haka as the body of their 14-year-old classmate was driven past.

Nevaeh Ngamoki-Porter was left fighting for her life after a house fire in Cambridge on Friday, May 9, before succumbing to her injuries.

Rototuna Junior High School told the Herald she was “a vibrant soul” who will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn the passing of one of our cherished students. Though her time with us was far too short, the light she brought to our kura will not be forgotten.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before the Year 10 student’s tangi, her schoolmates gathered to perform a resounding and emotional haka as her body was driven by.

Video taken by Nevaeh‘s mother, from inside the hearse carrying her body, showed the column of teenagers standing to attention along the roadside.

Nevaeh’s coffin was draped in a korowai (cloak) of blue, green, purple, white and black feathers.

“This send-off was done in my daughter’s honour as she was quite popular within her school and wider parts of the Waikato,” her mother said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Thanks, Rototuna Junior High, for the haka tautoko for our sweet girl.”

Video taken by Navaeh Ngamoki-Porter’s mother showed the column of teenagers standing at attention along the roadside from inside the hearse carrying her.
Video taken by Navaeh Ngamoki-Porter’s mother showed the column of teenagers standing at attention along the roadside from inside the hearse carrying her.

Nevaeh’s school said: “She was a vibrant soul with a deep passion for Kapa Haka and Te Reo Māori.

“Her enthusiasm was infectious, and she was a valued and spirited member of our Kapa Haka rōpū, Tuna Whakapeke and Raratuna. We will fondly remember her dedication and the joy she found in celebrating her culture.

“She will be dearly missed. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and aroha are with her whānau and friends.

“We know that this loss is deeply felt by our students and staff. To support our school community, our whare, Te Tuuranga o Koura, is open as a space for us to gather, to grieve, and to process this profound loss together.

“Members of our counselling team, along with senior staff, are available to provide support and a listening ear to anyone who needs it.”

Ahead of Navaeh Ngamoki-Porter's tangi, her schoolmates gathered to perform an emotional haka as her body was driven by.
Ahead of Navaeh Ngamoki-Porter's tangi, her schoolmates gathered to perform an emotional haka as her body was driven by.

When the first firefighters from Cambridge arrived at the Brennan Place property, the fire was well alight and Nevaeh was unaccounted for.

Three people were inside at the time of the blaze - Nevaeh, her older sister, and her sister’s partner, the Waikato Times reported.

Firefighters entered the house to look for Naveah.

She was carried out of the burning building badly injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police confirmed she was found by a volunteer firefighter who was an off-duty police officer.

“The teen was pulled to safety and crews provided immediate medical assistance,” a spokesman said.

Fire investigator Kevin Holmes told the Waikato Times the blaze started in a bedroom. He said the cause had been identified, but would not be announced until the police probe was completed.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious.

Neighbours told the Waikato Times the fire spread quickly, while one recalled hearing calls for help from inside a granny flat attached to the property.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand