The school wrote a letter to the school community yesterday, the Waikato Times said, saying support was available for students impacted by Ngamoki-Porter’s death.

The letter said the school had set up a space specifically for those students who needed support or time to process the death.

When the first firefighters from Cambridge arrived at the Brennan Place property, the fire was well alight and a girl was unaccounted for.

They called for back-up and crews from Hamilton were sent to the property.

Three people were inside at the time of the blaze - Ngamoki-Porter, her older sister, and her sister’s partner, the Waikato Times said.

Firefighters entered the house to look for the girl.

She was found and carried out of the burning building.

She was badly injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police confirmed she was found by a volunteer firefighter who is also a police officer. The officer was off duty at the time.

Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson told the Waikato Times the 14-year-old girl who was left critically injured had since died.

Fire investigator Kevin Holmes told the Waikato Times the blaze started in one of the bedrooms. He said the cause had been identified, but it would not be announced until the police probe was done.

He said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

Neighbours told the newspaper the fire spread quickly, while one recalled hearing calls for help from inside a granny flat attached to the property.

One witness told the Waikato Times she saw the people living in the granny flat fleeing with only their wallets, keys and the clothes on their backs.

