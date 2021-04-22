Cambridge fatal crash: Man charged after 53-year-old dies

The 25-year-old made a brief appearance in court this morning charged over the fatal crash from last year. Photo / Belinda Feek

The 25-year-old made a brief appearance in court this morning charged over the fatal crash from last year. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man has been charged after a crash in Cambridge claimed the life of a 53-year-old man.

Macs Ryan Lindsey, 25, made a brief appearance before a registrar in the Hamilton District Court this morning after being charged with careless driving causing the death of Chol Muansri.

The crash occurred on Victoria Rd, Cambridge, about 9.30pm on September 16 last year.

After the two vehicles collided, Muansri was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he later died.

In court today, Lindsey, of Leamington, was remanded at large to reappear in court next month.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three months' prison or a $4500 fine.