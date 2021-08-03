Calm days and rain: Hawke's Bay's 'unusual' weather for the week

A casual hangout for the seagulls at Marine Pde. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay residents will have a great start to the weekend but intermittent showers for the rest of the week will be a black cloud to the silver lining.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the entire week was expected to be a bit "unusual" with unsettled weather and strong winds, and brief periods of reprieve.

"A couple of fronts are moving in from the Tasman Sea, so Hawke's Bay can expect periods of patchy rain," Hines said.

"It will be briefly heavy, developing on Thursday morning, clearing up in the afternoon, evening."

He said showers were expected on Friday evening as well, bringing with them a north-westerly change.

"Saturday will be a breezy day in Hawke's Bay, and predominantly fine," he said.

"And rain is expected to return later in the day.

"The entire week is a bit unusual with different weather systems all hitting NZ in a week, which means different weather every day."

The dark clouds above Marine Pde will stay with us, at least until Saturday in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Temperature-wise the warmest day for the rest of the week was expected to be Saturday with a high of 18 degrees expected in Napier and an overnight low of 6C.

In Hastings a high of 17C and an overnight low of 5C was expected on Saturday.

The rest of the week is expected to be cooler and wetter with a high of 12C and an overnight low of 3C in Hastings on Thursday and 13C and 6C for Napier.

Friday, the highs and lows are expected to be 17C and 6C in Napier and 17C and 5C in Hastings.

The week is expected to end on a low of 15C and 3C in Hastings and 16C and 3C in Napier.

Meanwhile, strong winds were reported in many parts of the region overnight on Tuesday, with one gust toppling a tree on Maraekakaho Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to the tree, in Bridge Pa, shortly before 11.30pm on Tuesday.

She said fire crews alerted the council to the blockage and were able to remove the tree from the road.