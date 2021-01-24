Cabbages reach colourful heights

Photo shows the inside of a colourful cabbage. Photo courtesy of Northwest A&F University.

Mothers around the world can relax – now you don't have to exhort your kids to "eat your greens". They can now be asked to eat their orange-and-purples instead.

Chinese scientists have bred the world's first colourful cabbage, which comes with a core of orange and purple recently developed by scientists from Northwest A&F University in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi province.

The Xi'an Daily reported that the new variety was created by a team of scientists led by Professor Zhang Lugang. Zhang started the innovative research on Chinese cabbages in 1999 and has been leading his team to work on the innovation of cabbage leaves since 2014.

After six years of hard work, they were finally able to breed anthocyanin and carotenoid in one cabbage leaf. The scientists claim that the new cabbage's nutrition and quality are better than other cabbage varieties.

According to reports, the colourful cabbage will go through hybrid breeding in the spring of 2021. After its variety registration is passed, it will enter the market.

The research team has applied for patent protection for the cabbage variety, giving it independent intellectual property rights.

This article was originally produced and published by People's Daily Online. View the original at en.people.cn