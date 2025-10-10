Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

CAA still deciding whether to launch investigation into Fiji Airways bird strike emergency

Keiller MacDuff
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Christchurch Airport had 304 reported bird strikes last year, the highest in the country. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch Airport had 304 reported bird strikes last year, the highest in the country. Photo / George Heard

By Keiller MacDuff of RNZ

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is yet to decide if it will investigate the bird strike that resulted in an emergency callout at Christchurch Airport for a Fiji Airways flight.

The Boeing 737-808 was forced to circle for two hours to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save