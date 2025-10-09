Christchurch International Airport under full emergency for incoming flight
Christchurch International Airport is under a full emergency for an incoming flight. File photo / George Heard
A full emergency has been declared at Christchurch International Airport for an incoming flight this afternoon.
Fire & Emergency NZ, ambulance, and airport staff are on standby for the flight.
It’s understood to involve Fiji Airways flight FJI450, taking off from Christchurch and headed for Nadi.
It
is currently the most tracked flight in the world on Flightradar24.