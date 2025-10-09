“We thank all affected guests for their patience and understanding, and acknowledge the efforts of our teams in Christchurch and Nadi for ensuring a smooth travel experience.”

The flight was listed on the Christchurch International Airport website as having departed at 10am today.

A plane spotter's photo shows the damage to the aircraft's nose has been repaired overnight. Photo / Mark Butcher – Canterbury Plane Spotters

Images from the scene showed the plane’s nose cone damaged and streaked with blood from the bird impact.

Fire and Emergency NZ, police, and ambulance staff were positioned at the airport as a precaution.

Fiji Airways said all passengers and crew were safe.

Christchurch Airport said operations quickly returned to normal following the incident.

The airport’s wildlife management team is responsible for monitoring bird activity and minimising strike risk.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said initial information indicated the aircraft encountered a substantial flock of birds shortly after take-off.

“The aircraft has remained in controlled flight,” it said.

Emergency services at Christchurch International Airport on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

“Bird strikes are a known aviation hazard, and flight crew are trained and equipped to manage them safely.

“The airline and airport are following established safety procedures, and CAA will be liaising with them to understand the circumstances and confirm any required follow-up.”

The aircraft, which can carry up to 170 passengers, was one of the most-tracked flights in the world on Flightradar24 during the incident.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.