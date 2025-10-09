Advertisement
Updated

Repaired Fiji Airways plane departs Christchurch for Nadi after bird strike emergency

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Fiji Airways flight has landed safely after a bird strike sparked a full emergency at Christchurch Airport this afternoon. Video / George Heard

A Fiji Airways flight forced to circle over Canterbury for several hours yesterday after a bird strike sparked a full emergency at Christchurch Airport has departed today.

Flight FJ450, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Nadi, struck a bird shortly after take-off from Christchurch on Thursday.

The aircraft to burn fuel before landing safely at Christchurch Airport, where emergency crews were on standby.

