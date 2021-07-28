Bus drivers to vote on fourth pay offer today

Bus services across the capital will be impacted by the stop work meeting today. Photo / Nick James

Buses will be disrupted in Wellington today as drivers stop work to vote on a new pay offer from NZ Bus.

It's the latest development in a long-running saga over their collective agreement, which has already resulted in stop-work meetings, a strike and a lockout.

The last collective agreement was the third offer to be rejected by Tramways Union members, but the first to have the union's backing.

When the most recent pay offer was announced, Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said it was a positive step forward.

"It is a credit to both the Tramways Union and NZ Bus that they've remained at the table to continue negotiations on their collective agreement."

Ponter told the Herald the new deal that will be voted on today was developed with help from Greater Wellington Regional Council.

"That relates to working with the operators and the unions to remove as many split shifts as possible.

"[That's what] the bane of drivers' lives is, this split shift arrangement where a driver may drive for four hours than have to sit around for three hours not getting paid and then go back on for five hours."

He said no other workers in New Zealand would tolerate that type of situation and it is one of a number of issues addressed in the latest agreement.

The rejection of the last pay offer took both the Tramways Union and NZ Bus by surprise due to both parties recommending it beforehand.

The stop work meeting will put a pause on NZ Bus services from 9.30am to 2pm, with the following routes suspended: 2, 3, 12, 14, 18e, 20, 21, 22, 81, 83, 84.