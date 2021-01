Parts of Aro St are flooded. Photo / Katie Harris

Wellington Water is responding to a watermain burst on Aro St in Wellington.

It comes just days after a wastewater pipe burst in the central city sending sewage onto the street and authorities scrambling to isolate the leak.

In footage posted on social media police could be seen assisting traffic while water gushed across the road.

The burst main created an eruption of water.

At 4pm Wellington Water said they would have more details within the hour.