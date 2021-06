The Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on and off ramps are closed due to a burst ware pipe. Photo / AT

The Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on and off ramps are closed due to a burst ware pipe. Photo / AT

A burst water main is blocking access to the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway motorway on and off ramps, spouting trouble for early morning commuters.

Due to burst pipe, the Great South Rd Link to the Ellerslie Roundabout is closed.

GT SOUTH RD, ELLERSLIE – 6:15 AM

Due to a burst water main, the Great South Rd Link to the Ellerslie Roundabout is CLOSED. This means there is no access to the Ellerslie-Panmure Hwy Motorway ramps. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/UPrWSfDL64 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 20, 2021

Motorists are being urged to the avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

Alternative routes include entering the motorway at Greenlane or at the Southeastern Highway Interchange.