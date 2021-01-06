Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Burning car in Pukerua Bay near Wellington cleared from State Highway 1

Quick Read

Northbound traffic is queued on State Highway 1. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

A car that was on fire, blocking State Highway 1 near Wellington, has now been cleared.

Emergency services earlier responded to reports of the burning car at Pukerua Bay, heading northbound.

Police said the car was currently blocking both northbound lanes of the State Highway, and are asking motorists to avoid the area or take alternative routes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the blockage was near Airlie Rd, and that drivers should expect delays.

Stop-go management was in place.

Shortly after 3pm police confirmed the blockage had been cleared and the road was reopened in both directions.