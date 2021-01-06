Burning car in Pukerua Bay near Wellington cleared from State Highway 1

Northbound traffic is queued on State Highway 1. Photo / NZTA

A car that was on fire, blocking State Highway 1 near Wellington, has now been cleared.

Emergency services earlier responded to reports of the burning car at Pukerua Bay, heading northbound.

Police said the car was currently blocking both northbound lanes of the State Highway, and are asking motorists to avoid the area or take alternative routes.

UPDATE 2:35PM

Due to a car fire south of Pukerua Bay township, stop/go traffic management is in place. Road users are advised to expect delays in both directions. ^MF https://t.co/RQIW4mGra0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 6, 2021

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the blockage was near Airlie Rd, and that drivers should expect delays.

Stop-go management was in place.

Shortly after 3pm police confirmed the blockage had been cleared and the road was reopened in both directions.