Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Final two Angus bull sales postponed to next week because of storm

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
Quick Read
The R2 bull sale at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday was one to remember, with a sellout sale from Lot 1 to Lot 46, a New Zealand on-farm record price of $135,000 and a New Zealand-high on-farm sale average. Photo / Emma Pollitt

The R2 bull sale at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday was one to remember, with a sellout sale from Lot 1 to Lot 46, a New Zealand on-farm record price of $135,000 and a New Zealand-high on-farm sale average. Photo / Emma Pollitt

This week’s southerly storm caused an early end to East Coast Angus Bull Week with the Kenhardt and Turiroa sales postponed until next week.

But what preceded the weather were several outstanding results for the Tairāwhiti studs.

Ratanui kicked it off near Tuai last Friday with 35 rising-two-year-olds sold, with a high price of $14,000.

On Monday, Orere had a total clearance of 18 and a top price of $11,500.

Tangihau’s sale that followed was sensational with a massive New Zealand record on-farm auction price of $135,000, a New Zealand high on-farm average of $21,590, and 46 out of 46 sold.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kaharau completed the total clearance trifecta for the day with all 61 sold and a top price of $37,000.

Whāngārā chimed in on Tuesday with 30 sold, and a high price of $14,000, then Turihaua finished the Gisborne round of sales with another total clearance, 66 out of 66, and a high price of $78,000.

The Kenhardt and Turiroa sales will be held in their respective on-farm rostrums next Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand