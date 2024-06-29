The R2 bull sale at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday was one to remember, with a sellout sale from Lot 1 to Lot 46, a New Zealand on-farm record price of $135,000 and a New Zealand-high on-farm sale average. Photo / Emma Pollitt

This week’s southerly storm caused an early end to East Coast Angus Bull Week with the Kenhardt and Turiroa sales postponed until next week.

But what preceded the weather were several outstanding results for the Tairāwhiti studs.

Ratanui kicked it off near Tuai last Friday with 35 rising-two-year-olds sold, with a high price of $14,000.

On Monday, Orere had a total clearance of 18 and a top price of $11,500.

Tangihau’s sale that followed was sensational with a massive New Zealand record on-farm auction price of $135,000, a New Zealand high on-farm average of $21,590, and 46 out of 46 sold.