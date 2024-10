The University of Otago Registry Building sustained some damage today following a pro-Palestine protest. Photo / Supplied

A renowned building at the University of Otago has been damaged during a pro-Palestine protest.

Around 1pm on Wednesday police were called to the Otago Registry Building, otherwise known as the Clocktower.

“Police were notified that damage had been sustained at the Clocktower and it was locked down as a precaution,” said a spokesperson.