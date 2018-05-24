The app, launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Auckland's Green Bay High School today, is the first of a three-part series that will ultimately include young people who have left school and are looking for an apprenticeship, and apprentices during their training.

"This [first stage] is for rookies and teachers," Quinn said. "It provides that introductory stuff, it provides a home where they can keep in touch with us and we have that relationship at an individual level.

"We know there are thousands of kids doing BCATS, but we don't know where they are headed, we have no way of transitioning them smoothly through school into that work environment. This mechanism does that for us."

As well as recording the students' progress in the trades, teachers will be able to enter other information such as whether students have driver's licences and health and safety certificates.

About 200 schools and almost 1500 students have already signed up to the app.

Stage two, due to launch in the next six weeks, will be a "starters" app for young people who have left school and are looking for an apprenticeship. Quinn said most people found labouring jobs in the industry first, then looked for training.

"Once you become an apprentice, you already have a relationship with us. We are building an apprentice portal as well so it becomes one stop for an individual," he said.

New sign-ups for building and construction apprenticeships plunged in the global financial crisis from 2849 in 2007 to 1187 in 2009, but have grown strongly since then to 4592 last year.