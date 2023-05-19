Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Former National leader Judith Collins has taken a dig at Labour’s Arena Williams, telling her to “be a good daughter” after the rival MP said removing prescription charges would make her father $50 better off a month.

Williams, Labour MP for Auckland’s Manurewa, tweeted: “The $5 prescription fee was charged per item, so my dad pays around $50 a month for medicine from our local pharmacist who he walks to, and who knows him by name. Scrapping the fee means he’ll never choose between heating his bedroom and his health”.

Responding to the tweet, Collins said: “Seriously? Arena be a good daughter, and help out your Dad”.

“You can afford to,” added the former Leader of the Opposition.

Labour MP Marja Lubeck was one of dozens of people who reacted to Collins’ post on social media.

Lubeck characterised the comment as a “personal attack”, saying it was “all National has left. No vision, no plan, no costings, no idea”.

Dr Rawiri Taonui tweeted that the comment was “callous and uncaring”.

Dear Judith, you are capable but often callous & uncaring.



- Māori (28.7%) Pacific (29.3%) did not see a GP because of cost (European 18.5%)

The new policy sees patients no longer having to face a $5 top-up fee for funded prescriptions, but the National Party says it will not survive a change in Government.

“We would not have universal zero fees,” National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said.

“We would expect that there would be some New Zealanders who would still pay a prescription charge.”

When National Party leader Christopher Luxon was asked about Labour’s initiative, he said: “We certainly don’t support that.”

The removal of the prescription co-payment was the centrepiece of spending on health in Budget 2023.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said it would ease household budgets while relieving pressures on hospitals. About 135,000 adults did not collect their prescriptions because of cost in 2021-22, Verrall said.

The removal of the fee was applauded by advocates and frontline staff, who said the $5 charge often determined whether patients collected their medications or not. The $5 co-payment was charged per item, meaning people with complex conditions could face large monthly bills.

Pharmacy Guild chief executive Andrew Gaudin said it would make a “huge difference” to some patients who could not afford the fees and “had to make difficult choices when they are sick”.

The policy, costing $618 million over four years, was based on a University of Otago study that showed lower-income households who received free prescriptions were less likely to be hospitalised and spent fewer days in hospital than similar families who paid a fee.

