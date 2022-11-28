Adrian Waa’s prison sentence expires in mid-2028. Photo / Rob Kidd, Otago Daily Times, File

A rapist serving more than eight years behind bars says his family comes before his allegiance to his gang.

Adrian Justin Waa, 35, came before the Parole Board this month for the first time, although he acknowledged he was not ready to be released.

He was found guilty of rape, two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and burglary following a jury trial in the Dunedin District Court last year.

Waa maintained that the sex was consensual and the board heard he had lodged an appeal.

However, the Court of Appeal told the Otago Daily Times the challenge to the convictions had been abandoned.

On September 22, 2019, Waa turned up at the victim’s home knowing her boyfriend was in prison.

The victim told the jury how she had been woken early in the morning by banging on her front door.

Waa, who had only met her fleetingly in the past, told her he would not leave until she let him in.

The woman sought refuge in her bedroom but he forced his way in and pursued her, violating her repeatedly despite her pleas for him to stop.

He told her he would come back and continue the abuse ‘’every single day’', she said.

Later in the morning, the man demanded the victim prepare breakfast for him, and she was only able to flee the address when he fell asleep.

Waa was supported at his recent parole hearing by his partner.

“Mr Waa was clear that his family comes first before his membership of King Cobras and that he is ‘doing his own thing at the moment’,” said panel convener Martha Coleman.

She noted this was the prisoner’s second long prison sentence after he was convicted in 2006 of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This time, however, Waa was praised for his behaviour at the Otago Corrections Facility, which had resulted in a “very good” report from staff.

The board heard he had recently started the Drug Treatment Programme and was scheduled to undertake anti-violence therapy after that.

A psychologist assessed Waa’s risk of sexual reoffending as average, while his likelihood of committing further violence was high.

He will come before the Parole Board again in a year.

While he would not have finished his rehabilitation by then, Ms Coleman said a progress update would be useful.



