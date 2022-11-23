Rapist Mason Edwards was sentenced to preventive detention today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

A serial rapist who was already the subject of an extended supervision order when he targeted a victim with mental health issues has been ordered to stay in prison indefinitely due to the ongoing risk he poses to society.

Justice Geoffrey Venning ordered preventive detention for Mason Ordean Edwards today as the 47-year-old, who has spent much of his adult life behind bars, stood in the dock in the High Court at Auckland.

The decision means that instead of a finite sentence of seven years and two months’ prison, which he would have otherwise received, Edwards won’t be allowed back in the community unless the Parole Board is convinced doing so would be safe.

Jurors in Auckland District Court found Edwards guilty of rape in April. His case was transferred to the High Court for sentencing due to the Crown’s bid for preventive detention.

“You undoubtedly have a pattern of serious sexual offending,” Justice Venning said today. “Your pattern of reoffending is remarkable for your relatively brief periods in the community.”

Edwards was first accused of rape in October 1999, at the age of 24, after he met a 19-year-old at a social function and entered her residence without her consent. Just a month earlier, he had been released from prison for aggravated robbery.

The first rape conviction resulted in a 10-year sentence, but in July 2006 he was released on parole. He was sent back to prison for breach of his parole conditions and not released again until the full term was served in August 2009.

In November 2009, he was accused of indecent assault after pushing a woman against a wall at a hostel and acting inappropriately towards her - causing her to stomp on his foot and push him as she tried to get away. He was sentenced to 1 year and eight months’ prison on that charge and was released a year later.

He was accused of rape again in July 2012 after forcing a woman he was in a relationship with in Palmerston North to have sex with him despite her repeated protests. That conviction resulted in a sentence of six years and four months, followed by a four-year extended supervision order, or ESO, after his release.

ESOs involve parole-like post-sentence restrictions, often for people deemed to be high-risk sex offenders.

Edwards was still subject to the ESO in August 2020 when the offence for which he was sentenced today occurred.

He was living in the same block of Grafton flats as the victim when he went to visit her and her partner, bringing along alcohol, authorities alleged. The victim’s partner left around 7pm to walk their dog and Edwards followed the intoxicated woman into her bedroom, pushing her down on the bed and raping her.

When questioned by police, Edwards initially denied any sexual contact with the woman but he later relented, claiming it was consensual.

“The jury rejected that,” Venning said.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Murphy said the victim was especially vulnerable because of her mental health difficulties, which she said the defendant clearly would have noticed through their prior friendship. Defence lawyer Joanne Scott disagreed, arguing there is no evidence her client knew of mental health issues.

“Mr Edwards couldn’t have been expected to know about this,” Scott said, adding that the woman appeared to be “a colourful character” during her testimony at trial but no condition was obvious. “These are all people living on the margins of society.”

Scott went on to suggest that, if her client was to receive a finite sentence, he should be given discounts due to a childhood marred by violence, alcohol and economic deprivation. She described the current offence as a “modest de-escalation of offending”, characterising it as less serious that the first two rape convictions.

Venning, however, said a normal sentence wasn’t fitting.

“The risk you pose cannot be met by a finite sentence,” he said, adding that Edwards has “little or no insight” into his offending and a “distorted belief” that his victims initiated the sex.

He cited two psychological reports prepared for the hearing in which Edwards was described as having a “well above average risk of re-offending” if he was to be re-released into the community. The psychological reports also noted callousness, a lack of empathy and a lack of remorse.

Venning agreed with the Crown that Edwards has had plenty of opportunities over the past two decades for rehabilitation programmes that could have addressed the sexual offending but he showed little to no interest. He noted that Edwards has recently indicated to the court that he’s had some reflection and is ready to engage in rehabilitation.

“In this case, actions speak louder than words,” Venning responded.

With preventative detention, Venning said, Edwards will have an incentive to engage in rehabilitative programmes while in custody so that he can aim for eventually showing his progress to the Parole Board.



