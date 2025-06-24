Waitere’s brother, Tremaine Hayes, has already admitted his involvement and been jailed for three years on charges of burglary with a weapon, wounding with intent to injure, and threatening to cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.
However, Waitere, who has the gang’s fists tattooed on each of his cheeks, opted to defend charges of committing burglary with a weapon and wounding with intent to injure in a judge-alone trial before Judge Gregory Hikaka.
At the trial, the victim, an older man with faded facial tattoos, told Crown prosecutor Holly Bullock that the attack happened on October 17 last year.
He said a homeless person had been at his New Plymouth flat, showering and washing clothes.
When that person left, he left the door to the flat open.
After considering the evidence, Judge Hikaka noted the victim and Waitere agreed Waitere was the second person to enter the property and the first to leave.
The point of difference was whether he removed the truncheon from his pocket and handed it to Hayes.
Judge Hikaka was satisfied that the victim’s evidence was more reliable and consistent than Waitere’s.
As a result, he ruled Waitere was also responsible for the attack and found him guilty on both charges.
He will be sentenced on October 17.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.