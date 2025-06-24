Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bronson Waitere found guilty in case of New Plymouth burglary, baton attack on man in his home

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

An ex-Mongrel Mob member was beaten with a baton after two Black Power associates "rushed" him in his home. Photo / NZME

An ex-Mongrel Mob member was beaten with a baton after two Black Power associates "rushed" him in his home. Photo / NZME

An ex-Mongrel Mob member was lying on his bed when two Black Power associates entered his flat and he was smashed in the head with a truncheon over an alleged $25 cannabis debt.

The victim was adamant he did not owe the men money and said the attack had broken

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand