Hennessy had just been spotted by a constable and detective getting into a taxi outside his rented apartment in Hobson St.

They were investigating a scam in which fraudsters posing as police officers were cold-calling vulnerable pensioners and convincing them to withdraw large sums of money in the belief they were assisting police in a covert operation targeting crooked bank staff and counterfeit notes.

Hennessy, who had only arrived in the country two weeks earlier, was the bag man: he would visit the victims’ homes posing as a police courier to collect packages of cash using prearranged code words to convince the retirees he was a legitimate state operative.

But unbeknown to Hennessy, his image had been recorded on CCTV at several of the properties during the money pick-ups. Those photos had been displayed by investigators on a photo board montage as officers tried to track down the culprits responsible for the widespread fraud.

At 11.36am on June 24, Hennessy exited his Hobson St apartment and got into a Co-op taxi parked outside. He was on his way to pick up $20,000 from an 83-year-old victim who had already handed over $16,000.

The two police officers were conducting inquiries in Central Auckland into the impersonation scam and had reviewed multiple images of Hennessy from CCTV footage obtained during the investigation.

The constable spotted Hennessy in the left rear passenger seat and immediately recognised him from the photographs.

The CCTV footage shows her hanging back for a moment and communicating with her partner before the pair pounce on the unsuspecting crook.

The constable opens the taxi door and orders Hennessy to exit the vehicle. He complies. The detective then places Hennessy under arrest for obtaining by deception and reads him his rights.

Several minutes later, Hennessy decides to take his chances. He pushes the detective and can be seen legging it across Hobson St and down Cook St towards Mayoral Drive.

Showing an impressive burst of pace and with the officers in hot pursuit, Hennessy then sprinted on to Grey’s Ave and through Aotea Square.

He was eventually caught by the detective and two other constables on Myers St after running out of puff.

Scammer claimed he was blackmailed over $200,000 luxury watch

Hennessy eventually pleaded guilty to 27 charges, including escaping custody.

He was jailed earlier this month for three years and three months for offending a judge described as “reprehensible”, premeditated and “carried out with almost military precision”.

But Hennessy – who has previously served time in a UK prison for his role in a smash-and-grab gang targeting mobile phone stores – tried to downplay his complicity during a restorative justice meeting last month with a lawyer representing an 88-year-old North Shore woman who lost $10,000.

Hennessy claimed he only agreed to board a flight to NZ and pick up packages stuffed with cash after a UK crime syndicate threatened to harm his mother and brother.

The convicted criminal claimed associates in London loaned him a Swiss-made Richard Mille watch — described as “a racing machine on the wrist” — worth more than $200,000.

But within 90 minutes of donning the lavish timepiece, he says he was mugged and the watch was stolen. The crime network then demanded repayment and warned of violent consequences if he did not fly to New Zealand and act as a courier for the scam.

After landing in Auckland on June 9, Hennessy proceeded to steal $337,700 over the next 14 days from 21 separate victims – most of them aged over 80 – who thought they were assisting an elaborate law enforcement investigation.

The lawyer told the Herald Hennessy made a compelling narrative about his part in the fraud.

“His story is that he was scammed into doing it himself. He claims he was set up and did it to repay a debt that didn’t exist.”

Hennessy claimed the scam phone calls were made by the syndicate overseas. He and several other bag men sent to New Zealand “were just the guys on the ground”.

The lawyer said Hennessy seemed believable.

“He didn’t seem at all rehearsed, he wasn’t working from a script. If he wasn’t being genuine, he is a f***ing good actor.”

Hennessy – who the court heard was sorry and ashamed – will be deported upon his release from jail.





Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, from Auckland City’s Financial Crime Unit, said Hennessy’s short trip to New Zealand had turned into three years behind bars thanks to great police work.

“Right from the start, our investigators were determined to make people aware and put a stop to this offending.

“It sends a message to the offshore organised criminal groups running these operations that we are not a soft target.”

