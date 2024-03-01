Brian Tamaki led a protest to parliament grounds today in an attempt to trigger a snap election. Video / NZ Herald

Brian Tamaki’s Freedom and Rights Coalition is marching throughout the country, calling on the Prime Minister to defend free speech and allow the Act Party’s Treaty referendum.

An event in Auckland is slated for 11am today at the Domain. Meetings at Wellington’s Civic Square and Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance are at the same time.

And Tamaki said the protests would be rolling throughout March.

His previous marches have created major disruptions when they have taken over main roads, motorways and busy central-city streets.

People going about their business complained over those disruptions, and Tamaki responded by calling them “angry, self-entitled dickheads”. Police also fined Tamaki and his wife, along with two others, $250 for being a pedestrian on a motorway.

Tamaki defended his protests, saying it was “meant to be disruptive, visible, and [it] has a right to happen”.

He has now also planned a “mass gathering” at Parliament for next Tuesday, “for the crowd to put their challenge directly to [Prime Minister] Christopher Luxon”, he said.

He said this protest was a response to his claim the Prime Minister was “destroying free speech” by “obstructing a referendum on Treaty of Waitangi issues” and “inviting the monster [Ardern] back in, at the taxpayer’s expense”.

This was a reference to the Prime Minister having ruled out his party’s support for Act’s Treaty Principles Bill beyond the select committee processes last month. The bill, if passed, would have led to a referendum held on Act’s interpretation of the Treaty Principles.

Tamaki said Luxon had “shut down the democratic process” by doing this.

Brian Tamaki's previous marches, such as his anti-government protest on Wellington's Lambton Quay in August (pictured), have created major disruptions. Photo / George Heard

He said: “PM Christopher Luxon is betraying the voters. He is destroying free speech. He is destroying democracy. We must take action”.

Tamaki said Luxon “shows signs of continuing with a ... liberal, socialist, globalist agenda”, echoing his opinions about Jacnida Arden’s premiership.

“Kiwis voted Luxon and National in, to get Labour, Ardern & [Chris] Hipkins out … how dare he now invite the monster [Ardern] back in, at the taxpayer’s expense.”

He claimed Luxon stated New Zealanders wouldn’t get the chance to debate Treaty issues.

Brian Tamaki says he will hold rolling protests, similar to the one on Auckland's motorway network (pictured), throughout March. Photo / Michael Craig

“[The] Act Party campaigned on this referendum,” Tamaki said.

He then claimed, “National and NZ First agreed to it, in principle, in the coalition agreement, yet Luxon is already blocking it.” Luxon never did agree to the referendum, instead saying early in his premiership there was no commitment or intention to support the bill beyond select committee.

Tamaki continued: “Luxon, in his superiority, is undemocratically blocking the voice of the people on this important matter.

“Kiwis are passionate about this topic on both sides of the aisle. It’s no surprise that this past week Seymour has seen a significant bump in the polls. He has uncovered a sore scab bothering many Kiwis that requires greater discussion and debate, so we can find a united way forward as a nation.

“Instead, Luxon has quickly buckled to pressure from iwi leaders and is trying to ignore the gaping wound that has been exposed, that is going away no time soon.”

Brian Tamaki says Saturday's protest is a response to his claim the Prime Minister was "destroying free speech". Photo / Dean Purcell

Tamaki also rallied against Jacinda Ardern’s role as special envoy for the Christchurch Call. The Christchurch Call was intended to combat extremist terrorism online after the Christchurch mosque massacre.

“Luxon needs to terminate Jacinda Ardern’s role in the Christchurch Call immediately, and cease the $500,000-plus budget per annum she has access to from taxpayer’s money.

“Luxon also needs to put his foot down and remove New Zealand’s support of the Christchurch Call,” he said, saying the international organisation’s targeting of hate speech against queer communities and control of artificial intelligence was an “attempt to erode our right to freedom of speech”.

Tamaki said: “Chris, we’re taking to the streets and to the steps of Parliament to call your actions out!”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



