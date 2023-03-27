Brian Tamaki reveals request to join forces with Posie Parker turned down

Thousands of counter-protesters see British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull abort her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki has revealed he asked to stage a joint protest with Posie Parker but was rebuffed.

And Tamaki says his men would have controlled the “violent crowd” had the controversial anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by Posie Parker, agreed to collaborate.

In a Facebook post, the church leader said many of his supporters were dismayed about why he had not held a mass protest with Keen-Minshull at Albert Park ahead of Saturday’s event.

Vision NZ held a rally in nearby Aotea Square on sexualisation of children in school.

The church leader said they tried but his efforts to join forces were unfruitful when Parker’s organisers said “No thanks”.

“Might have been a better outcome if you had united. Unlike the useless Police, my men would have controlled that violent crowd,” Tamaki claimed.

Brian Tamaki says his men would have handled the violent crowd on Saturday's event had Posie Parker agreed to join forces. Photo / Dean Purcell

Keen-Minshull, who goes by the name Posie Parker, is a controversial British anti-transgender activist who calls herself pro-women.

On the now-abandoned Auckland leg of her Let Women Speak tour she was met with a thousands-strong counter-protest telling her to “go home”.

She was doused with a litre of tomato juice by a counter-protester before she could speak, and her efforts to say anything were drowned out by the loud chants and “boos” from the supporters of trans rights.

Keen-Minshull has been approached for comment.

Despite being rebuffed, a large procession of Destiny Church’s Man Up motorcyclists arrived at Albert Park before going to their own demonstration at Aotea Square.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was knocked over by a motorcycle as she signalled them to stop at a pedestrian crossing on Princes St.

Destiny Church supporters link arms to keep counter-protesters out of Aotea Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

About 500 Destiny Church supporters had gathered at a rally criticising sex education in schools, including gender ideology, holding signs which say “Let our kids be kids” and “We represent fed-up families”.

They were also confronted by pro-trans protesters who had moved from Albert Park to downtown Auckland. Vision NZ also staged a protest march from Aotea Square to Queen St with a scuffle breaking out between the two opposing factions outside Dior.

Police have confirmed they were looking into all reports of offending during the event.

“Police did not make any arrests on the day, but we continue to make inquiries into Saturday’s events,” a spokesman said.

“This includes a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian near Albert Park. Ambulance attendance was not required, and we understand that the pedestrian sought medical advice.”

Police were also reviewing CCTV footage and video of the protest posted to social media to determine if any other offending may have occurred.




