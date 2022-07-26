Matamata Intermediate is in lockdown. Photo / File

Some schools in the Waikato and the Thames-Coromandel district have gone into lockdown or are being evacuated after threats were made to "several North Island schools", police confirm.

Matamata Intermediate report police advised the school to remain in lockdown while students at Matamata College were being evacuated. Thames High School and Cambridge High have also been evacuated.

A police spokesperson said they are liaising with schools and investigating.

"Police are aware of threats made via phone in relation to several North Island schools."

Cambridge High School said in a Facebook post: "Due to a possible threat to the school, our students have been evacuated to the field. On the advice of the police we are going to evacuate from the school campus.

"Students will not have access to their bags and may be collected from Taylor Street. Those who can walk home are encouraged to do so.

"Bus students will be supervised off the school campus until the usual bus time. The bus company has been contacted, and we have made arrangements for buses to pick students up from Taylor Street at the usual time.

"Supervision is available for any student who cannot walk home or be collected before the end of the school day.

"All students and staff are safe, well and calm. The school reception and the Student Office cannot take calls at this time.

Matamata Intermediate confirmed via social media just before midday it was "following police guidance" because of an "incident in the vicinity of the school".

Parents of pupils at Thames High School received a message from the school saying: "Following police advice, we have gone into lockdown for what is believed to be a low-risk threat at the school. Following police advice we are now moving into a evacuation so that police can check the interior of the buildings. We will update you when we have more information."

And Matamata College said: "This message is to let you know that the school has received a threat and out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated under police guidance. The police are continuing to investigate. There is no need to panic. Please do not come to the school. Further communication will be sent out as soon as possible."

Schools have asked people to not call or go to the grounds as they adhere to lockdown procedures.

More to come