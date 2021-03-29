Breakdown in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel causing early delays

A breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel, northbound, is causing some early delays. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel is causing some delays on Auckland's motorway network early this morning.

Road authorities alerted the situation at 6.35am.

An image shared by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency shows what appears to be a small truck blocking on the left northbound lane of the tunnel.

"Merge right with care to pass and expect some delays until cleared," authorities said.

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 6:35AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane in the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Merge right with care to pass and expect some delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/yd1SNKxaWo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 29, 2021

The breakdown comes as rain is affecting driving conditions early on.

Motorists are being alerted - via overhead motorway signs - of surface flooding on parts of the motorway network.