The breakdown is blocking the right lane and motorists are being warned to expect delays. Photo / NZTA

A breakdown in Auckland's Victoria Park Tunnel that was obstructing traffic on SH1 has been cleared.

A vehicle broke down in the tunnel's right lane about 6.10pm and emergency services warned motorist to expect delays.

"A breakdown is BLOCKING the left lane of the Victoria Park Tunnel. Tow is en route. Please SLOW DOWN, keep right and expect delays in the area," Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.

A tweet by Waka Kotahi NZTA says the breakdown has now been cleared.