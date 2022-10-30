Portia Swan before she was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor (left), and recovering in hospital after surgery. Photo / Supplied

A family is reeling after the shock diagnosis their 14-year-old daughter has a cancerous brain tumour usually seen in adults.

Parents Matthew and Penny Swan of Auckland said their world was "turned upside down" six weeks ago when it was found their youngest daughter, Portia Rose Swan, had a 4.5 x 2.5 cm tumour on the left front side of her brain.

The first hint there something was wrong was in July when Portia had a serious seizure sitting at the dining table at her North Shore home.

"That was absolutely terrifying, it was the first time she had ever had a seizure and we had to call an ambulance," Matthew Swan said.

"We were rushed to North Shore Hospital and after staying 10 hours for observation Portia was discharged and sent home with no diagnosis - apart from them saying it wasn't epilepsy."

Then one morning in early September Portia was found dazed and confused on her bedroom floor, feeling nauseous and complaining of a bad headache.

Portia Swan, 14, recovering in hospital after surgery to remove a tumor on the left frontal lobe of her brain. Photo / Supplied

The Year 9 student was rushed back to the emergency department but this time she had a CT scan.

“When the results came back we were told we needed to go to Starship hospital immediately, that the scan showed an abnormality on the left front side of Portia’s brain,” Matthew said.

"What I will say to parents is if your child has a seizure and feels sick, insist they get a scan. We now know those things are the most common symptoms."

Matt and Penny said Portia’s treatment at Starship hospital was amazing and they described the medical staff as “superheroes without capes”.

At Starship, there was further testing and monitoring. The next day Portia was booked for an MRI scan and was quickly given a surgery date to remove the mass.

Unfortunately two days before the surgery, it was cancelled because the surgeon got Covid and then the second surgery date was bumped.

The surgeon looking after Portia then broke the news he had no more surgery dates until the end of the year.

Fortunately, Portia's case was reviewed and she was then put under the care of a specialist surgeon.

The surgery went ahead as planned but doctors were unable to remove the whole tumour because it was too close to the area that controls her speech and movement.

"Before the surgery, the doctor explained to Portia that it could affect her movement on one side or could affect her speech which, for a 14-year-old, was pretty upsetting to hear," Matthew said.

Portia Swan, 14, in hospital after surgery that removed 90 per cent of a cancerous brain tumor. Photo / Supplied

"Up until then, she had held it together. We are in awe of her strength and maturity. She has amazed us with how strong and brave she is."

About 10 per cent of the tumour remains and Portia now faces radiation therapy until Christmas. This will be followed by chemotherapy.

Pathology results show the tumour is a grade 3 Astrocytoma.

"The type of tumour she has is one that is usually seen in adults, it's not normally one children get," Matthew said.

"It is the type that mutates and we've been told it may possibly come back so we need to find every treatment here and overseas to help Portia fight this."

Portia’s battle is one the whole family is fighting together. Older sisters Sophie, Lourdes, Della, and Samantha are supporting her every step of the way.

The already close-knit family is even more united spending evenings together playing board games and cards, taking beach walks, and creating memories.

Della had set up a Givealittle page to help fund expensive treatments not covered by the public system. These treatments would be through the private sector here and overseas.

Penny said the outpouring of love and support from their friends and community had been amazing. She was reluctant to accept help but said she would do it for Portia.

“I don’t like to ask for help but I’m going to do whatever it takes for my baby girl. I will fight to the bitter end!”

The pair, who both work full time, are facing the prospect of having to manage on a single income to care for Portia.

"We have had amazing support from our friends and community so far, which has been incredible and completely overwhelming and we couldn't be more grateful," Penny said.

"On behalf of the Swan Family, we want to say the biggest thank you to everyone from the bottom of our hearts."

Portia Swan, 14, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour more commonly seen in adults. Photo / Supplied

"We've had meals dropped to our door, donations to help pay for treatments and a lot of messages and hugs."

"We know we are in for a tough time and it's going to be expensive, so we have been so incredibly grateful for everything so far."

When Portia is well enough the family wants to take her on her dream trip to Los Angeles to see the Harry Potter set.

"She has honestly amazed us with how strong and brave and courageous she is and we just have to get through this with her. One day at a time!!"

To support the Swan family visit Portia’s Givealittle page here.