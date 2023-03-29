A Kiwi man was attacked in Bratislava, Slovakia. Local police are investigating. Photo / File

A New Zealand man has been attacked in Bratislava, Slovakia by a person allegedly yelling Nazi slogans and local police are investigating.

The SR Police Bratislava responded to reports of the assault at around 10pm local time on Saturday.

The Slovak Spectator reported that the incident took place in Kamenné Námesie Square.

The Kiwi, who was with his girlfriend at the time of the attack, was reportedly hit in the head and yelled at as he walked towards the tram.

“It was either a lighter punch or a hard slap with something like a ring. I’m not sure,” he told the Slovak Spectator.

He believed the attacker did not like the fact that he spoke English, and suspected he might have been on drugs.

“According to published reports, a New Zealander was physically attacked in Bratislava. Extremist statements then followed,” the SR Police Bratislava said in a Facebook post.

“The case is being dealt with by the police officers of the first Bratislava district, who are carrying out the necessary actions in order to clarify the event.”

“Manifestations of extremism, which are qualified as a crime, are subsequently dealt with under the jurisdiction of the National Criminal Agency of the Presidium of the Criminal Code.”



